Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $453.27 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $457.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

