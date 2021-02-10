Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.42 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

