Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.41 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of The Kroger worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.