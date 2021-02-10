Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

