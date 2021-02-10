Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 28,020 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $57,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

KHC opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

