Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $669.21

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $669.21 and traded as high as $996.00. Treatt shares last traded at $984.00, with a volume of 71,141 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £591.35 million and a P/E ratio of 60.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 832.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 669.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Get Treatt alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 4.16 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.