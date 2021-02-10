Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.06

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.06 and traded as low as $56.52. Trend Micro shares last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 7,124 shares traded.

TMICY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $407.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.69 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

