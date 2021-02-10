TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 678,160 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.