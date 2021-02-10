Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (TEG.AX) (ASX:TEG) Insider Robert (Rob) Towner Purchases 4,492,698 Shares

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (TEG.AX) (ASX:TEG) insider Robert (Rob) Towner purchased 4,492,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$148,259.03 ($105,899.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a 78.75% interest in Cliff Head Oil Field with a production license covering 72 square kilometers and the oil field covering 6 square kilometers, located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

