Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.58. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 24,609 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.64 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

