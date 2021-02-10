Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.
TRMB traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.