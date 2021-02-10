Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

TRMB traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

