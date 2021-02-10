Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Trimble also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

TRMB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 1,211,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $75.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

