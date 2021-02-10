Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 39.9% Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $4.57 million and $1.21 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01146809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.34 or 0.05610140 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00045773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.