trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81. 3,655,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,163,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $988.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

