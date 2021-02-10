Tronox (TROX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

