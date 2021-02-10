True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,657.00

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $210,876.44 and approximately $5,657.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

