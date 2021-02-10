TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Up 7%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 1,064,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 583,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $575.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

