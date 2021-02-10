TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.54 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $16.85 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.37 or 0.01127966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.95 or 0.05602323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00044887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00031929 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.