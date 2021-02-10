TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $178,033.33

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $178,033.33 and $9,657.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

