TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $377.04 million and approximately $145.10 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.01146088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.58 or 0.05567293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045852 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033000 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 377,106,879 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

