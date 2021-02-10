Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,243 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $39,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 588,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.