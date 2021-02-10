Truist Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $66.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

