Truist Increases The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $50.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,731. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

