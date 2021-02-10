Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of POST stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Post has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Post by 126.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Post by 33.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Post by 17.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Post by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

