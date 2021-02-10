Truist Securiti Weighs in on Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Affirm stock opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

In other news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

