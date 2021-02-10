Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.98. 549,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,998.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 10,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $945,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $195,686.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,017. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

