Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1,303.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

EBAY opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

