Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,490 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 240,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,972,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,699,000 after purchasing an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

