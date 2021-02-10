Trust Co. of Vermont Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

