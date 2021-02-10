Trust Co. of Vermont Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock valued at $111,482,506. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

