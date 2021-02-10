Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,748,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

SYY opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

