Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.