Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 6,441 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

