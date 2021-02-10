Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

