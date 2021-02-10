TrustVerse (TRV) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $8.91 million and $259,961.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.49 or 0.01157568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00055729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00028815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.98 or 0.05599244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032546 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.