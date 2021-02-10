Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.24

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.24 and traded as high as $90.43. Tucows shares last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 36,883 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $888.82 million, a P/E ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $196,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $804,400. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 204.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 252.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

