Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.77

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $31.06. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 12,701,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 28.57 ($0.37).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £436.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

