Turmeric Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMPM) Shares Up 1.5%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.40. 74,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 22,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

