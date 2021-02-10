Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Turning Point Brands updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TPB traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 23,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

