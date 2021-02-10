Twilio (TWLO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TWLO opened at $406.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.28. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $411.92.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.70.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.