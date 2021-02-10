Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

