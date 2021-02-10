Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mackay Shields bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,077,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,938,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067,613 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servico Internacionais bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

