TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.76 or 0.01131435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.30 or 0.05538411 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00045131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00032661 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

