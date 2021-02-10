Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.65-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

NYSE:TYL opened at $423.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.51. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $466.21.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.82.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

