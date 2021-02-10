U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $767,066.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

