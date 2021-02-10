U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 2,157,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

