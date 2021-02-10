U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 2,157,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.24.
About U.S. Global Investors
