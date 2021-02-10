U.S. Global Investors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,042% compared to the typical daily volume of 360 call options.

NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,449. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth $2,299,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

