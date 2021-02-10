Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 183,203 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 290,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,542,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

