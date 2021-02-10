Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBER stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 33,592,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,018,547. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

