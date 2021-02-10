Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) rose 6% on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.18. Approximately 36,074,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 24,018,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.60.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

